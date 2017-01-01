START HERE - Access our forecasts, statistics, analysis and more...
Want to have access to some of our products? Start a free trial now.
Any questions? Call us: +48 12 340 51 30
By Industries
Want to have access to some of our products? Start a free trial now.
PMR is a dedicated team of market research and analysis experts specialising in Central and Eastern Europe. For over 20 years now, we have helped more than 500 global corporations grow their businesses.
We are focused on the following sectors: Construction, Retail, Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, IT and Telecommunications, we’re committed to providing reliable insights for data-driven decision making.
Years on
the market
Market indicators
monitored annually
Industry
Expertise
Clients benefit
from PMR advisory
consulting & research
projects annually
global clients
brands researched
analysed countries
people achieving success
for our clients
business partners
all over the world
engagement in each project!
business partners
7-Days Free Trial
Get instant access to PMR's up-to-date datasets and reports.
Try it for 7 days on us.
Deepen your position within the CEE and CIS markets with PMR's Market Intelligence Solutions. Our platform and databases provide actionable insights and forecasts that empower your position in the competitive landscape and help identify opportunities.
Get instant access to the latest reports and forecasts. PMR's Market Intelligence Platform is your one-stop shop for up-to-the-minute data, customized to your business needs. Easy-to-use and built for business enablement, the platform is fully equipped with integrations to get you presentation ready in a matter of minutes.
We are one of the leading business consulting and research companies in Central and Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States. For more than 20 years, our consultants, analysts and researchers have been supporting local and global market players in decision making processes in the key business areas, aiming at securing strong market position, identifying competitive advantages, optimising operational costs and as a result, increasing return on undertaken investments in development.
Based on over 20 years of industry knowledge, PMR’s leading-edge, country-specific and regionally-focused reports deliver all the information readers need to achieve a complete understanding of all facets of the market situation.
Prepare for the future of your business using PMR’s proprietary market indicators and complete, five-year forecasts developed by our team of Experts.
PMR provides the daily views, news and in-depth analysis and insights that you need to stay at the forefront of your industry. Our in-house market specialists prepare expert commentary you can trust, making sense of the most important events shaping today’s markets.
PMR’s user-friendly datasets are the perfect tools for deepening your market knowledge and assessing the competitive position of your business in the marketplace. Updated regularly, they offer prime opportunities to expand your sales potential.
Shape your business strategy and assess your market position in relation to other participants on the competitive landscape using PMR’s key, industry-specific indicators. See where your company ranks among the top market players!
Several times a year, we bring together market experts and key decision makers to share their views and opinions on the latest trends and developments in each core sector: IT & telecoms, construction, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, retail and FMCG.
What make PMR the best choice for your data analysis and market advisory requirements?
We are a long-standing subscriber of PMR’s information services, and specifically its pharmaceutical and healthcare market news bulletins.
We appreciate the reliability of the information provided,and the high standards of data analysis offered by PMR.
I often make use of PMR’s data because they are a valuable source of information about the retail market in Central Europe. The news briefings help me keep abreast of the fast-changing market landscape, and the in-depth, forward-looking analyses are very helpful in strategy planning.
PMR’s reports are of high quality in terms of methodology, the breadth of the data presented, and the way the data are interpreted. This makes them a valuable tool in tracking trends and changes in the Polish clothing sector, and we have found PMR reports to be a highly helpful resource in determining future strategic directions for our company.
I have been using PMR reports in my daily work for over 3 years. They are a source of consolidated knowledge based on the relevant indicators. At the same time I value our cooperation as an expert in the Health Care market in Poland. Your forecasts are important to us when working on marketing and promotional strategies.
We have been using the reports and statistics provided by PMR for many years, as these are extremely valuable sources of knowledge about the European Retail markets. News let you keep an eye on dynamic changes, databases regularly provide insight, and reports and analyzes help you strategically plan your company's activities.
Get instant access to PMR's up-to-date datasets and reports.